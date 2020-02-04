Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The Poco X2 goes official w/ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 730G, 6GB RAM, $225 price-tag

The Poco X2 goes official w/ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 730G, 6GB RAM, $225 price-tag

9to5Google Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
After being teased for a few weeks, the Poco X2 has now gone official with a laundry list of specs and enticing low entry price-point.

more…

The post The Poco X2 goes official w/ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 730G, 6GB RAM, $225 price-tag appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarcoCHardware

MarcoC HW RT @Pocketnow: POCO X2 goes official with 120Hz display, quad-cameras, at under $250 https://t.co/ZBAIvVMQ7i 1 hour ago

Pocketnow

Pocketnow POCO X2 goes official with 120Hz display, quad-cameras, at under $250 https://t.co/ZBAIvVMQ7i 1 hour ago

SilvanusPeter5

Silvanus Peter RT @gsmarena_com: Poco X2 goes official: 6.67" 120Hz display, SD730G and 64MP camera https://t.co/f4ql5P4Vvo 2 hours ago

lamielcarl

GrabCarl RT @WalasTechPH: POCO X2 goes official: 120Hz display, 64MP rear cam https://t.co/qwfINqnf7i 2 hours ago

WalasTechPH

WalasTech POCO X2 goes official: 120Hz display, 64MP rear cam https://t.co/qwfINqnf7i 2 hours ago

techristic

Techristic Poco X2 goes official: 6.67" 120Hz display, SD730G and 64MP camera - https://t.co/9UINJQT8nU #Tech https://t.co/wuzfIUh0jV 3 hours ago

albonynet

شبكة البني Poco X2 goes official: 6.67″ 120Hz display, SD730G and 64MP camera https://t.co/3m6XoFXEjA https://t.co/AV4gAOQ7ES 3 hours ago

akhiljoseph

Akhil Joseph #PocoX2 Goes Official In India With 120Hz Display And Quad Rear Cameras https://t.co/jGIZopUHM4 #Android, #news,… https://t.co/9FjIOForAY 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.