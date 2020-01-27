These Apple TV 4K bundles offer a rare discount + extended Apple Music trials

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Best Buy offers Apple TV 4K 32GB for *$169.99*. Upgrade to the 64GB model for *$189.99*. No-cost delivery is available for all. You’ll receive 4-months of Apple Music for *FREE* with purchase, equating $50 worth of savings on today’s bundle, along with a year of Apple TV+ service. The typical Apple Music trial for new users is typically 3-months (regularly $10 per), with another $10 coming off the Apple TV.



Apple TV 4K delivers Ultra HD content with support for HDR and more. It can also act as a hub for your HomeKit setup thanks to integrated Siri support. This is arguably the best way to enjoy movies, TV shows, Apple Arcade, and much more if you’re already entrenched in the Apple ecosystem.



