‘Hamilton’ Movie Starring Original Broadway Cast Hits Cinemas in 2021
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in 'Hamilton' (via Joan Marcus)
You don’t have to throw away your shot (or hundreds of dollars) to see Hamilton. A filmed version of the wildly popular stage musical is coming to cinemas (and Disney+) next year. And […]
