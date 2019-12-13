Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > ‘Hamilton’ Movie Starring Original Broadway Cast Hits Cinemas in 2021

‘Hamilton’ Movie Starring Original Broadway Cast Hits Cinemas in 2021

geek.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
‘Hamilton’ Movie Starring Original Broadway Cast Hits Cinemas in 2021Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in 'Hamilton' (via Joan Marcus)

You don’t have to throw away your shot (or hundreds of dollars) to see Hamilton. A filmed version of the wildly popular stage musical is coming to cinemas (and Disney+) next year. And […]

The post ‘Hamilton’ Movie Starring Original Broadway Cast Hits Cinemas in 2021 appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Hamilton' Coming To Movie Theaters

'Hamilton' Coming To Movie Theaters 00:57

 The blockbuster musical "Hamilton" will premiere in movie theaters with the original Broadway cast, but you'll have to wait.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lin-Manuel Miranda gives Hamilton movie update with original cast tease [Video]Lin-Manuel Miranda gives Hamilton movie update with original cast tease

Lin-Manuel Miranda gives Hamilton movie update with original cast tease The playwright teased a big screen version is coming "sooner rather than later" as he revealed the stage show was filmed by..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:05Published

Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights' drops first trailer [Video]Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights' drops first trailer

The Warner Bros film is an adaptation of the 'Hamilton' creator's Tony-winning musical. It will be released on June 26 and is helmed by 'Crazy Rich Asians' director John M. Chu.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Hamilton’ Movie, With Original Broadway Cast, to Hit Theaters Next Year

A performance of the show was filmed in 2016, just before Lin-Manuel Miranda left the cast. Disney said the release date would be Oct. 15, 2021.
NYTimes.com

‘Hamilton’ is going to be a movie featuring the original Broadway cast

The Tony award-winning musical Hamilton, which chronicles the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton and explores the meaning of democracy in America, will...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mrsstag

Mrs. Stag RT @CNN: Disney is bringing the hit musical, starring the original Broadway cast, to movie theaters on October 15, 2021. https://t.co/kQat8… 4 minutes ago

CamiloF65298808

Camilo Fernández ‘Hamilton’ Movie Starring Original Broadway Cast Hits Cinemas in 2021 https://t.co/xqFHrEbo3S https://t.co/lWk5BQKHyM 24 minutes ago

BotZiny

Ziny_The_Replicant ‘Hamilton’ Movie Starring Original Broadway Cast Hits Cinemas in 2021 https://t.co/2ZtGjykJk6 https://t.co/wxmG4Z39Db 32 minutes ago

smlot_geek

Stephanie Mlot You don't have to throw away your shot (or hundreds of dollars) to see #Hamilton. https://t.co/GUP9sp0oFo… https://t.co/5DGTXMp0wH 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.