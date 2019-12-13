‘Hamilton’ Movie Starring Original Broadway Cast Hits Cinemas in 2021

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in 'Hamilton' (via Joan Marcus)



You don’t have to throw away your shot (or hundreds of dollars) to see Hamilton. A filmed version of the wildly popular stage musical is coming to cinemas (and Disney+) next year. And […]



