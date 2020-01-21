Global  

The company keeping BlackBerry phones alive will stop selling them later this year, marking the final nail in the coffin for the once-dominant phone brand

Business Insider Tuesday, 4 February 2020
The company keeping BlackBerry phones alive will stop selling them later this year, marking the final nail in the coffin for the once-dominant phone brand· TCL Communication, the electronics maker that distributes BlackBerry's current smartphones, said it will stop selling BlackBerry phones later this year.
· The company no longer retains the rights to sell, design, or manufacture BlackBerry phones as of August 31, the company said.
· But it will still support the current...
