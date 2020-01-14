Cyber theft experts say millions of credit cards exposed in breach being sold online

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The compromised information from credit card breaches often ends up on dark web marketplaces, leaving victims at risk for having their precious information sold in a transaction that's entirely out of their control. But, people often are clueless about whether their breached data ended up on the dark web. Many assume it did and, hopefully, go through the recommended steps to stay safe from cyber identity theft. However, cybersecurity experts from Gemini Advisory have evidence that details from millions of credit cards taken during a recent breach associated with Wawa, Inc., the Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain, are for sale at… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

