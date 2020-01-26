Dyson patent application imagines building an air purifier into headphones
| Image: Dyson / IPO
Vacuum manufacturer Dyson has applied for a patent for a new pair of headphones with a built-in air purifier, which it claims could help combat the harmful effects of air pollution in cities, Bloomberg reports. The recently published application, which was filed with the UK’s Intellectual Property Office in July 2019, describes a pair of headphones with air filters built into its ear cups. Diagrams included in the application show a band that sits across the wearer’s mouth to provide them with clean air, which can be folded away when not in use.
Dyson already produces a wide range of air purifiers for the home, but these obviously don’t offer much help when you’re out and about. People already care enough about pollution in some parts of...
