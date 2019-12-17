Global  

L.L. Bean offers up to 60% off all clearance including boots, jackets, more

9to5Toys Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
L.L. Bean is offering *up to 60% off* all clearance including jackets, pullovers, boots, shirts, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, one of the most notable deals is the Primaloft Packaway Jacket that’s currently marked down from *$124* and originally was priced at $169. This style is a great option for transitioning into spring because it’s so lightweight. It can also easily be layered and is highly packable. You can choose from several color options and it has three zippered pockets for easy storage of essentials. Better yet? You can also find it in a women’s option for *$139*. Find the rest of our top picks from L.L. Bean below or you can shop the entire sale here.

