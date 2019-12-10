Merrell hiking shoes, boots, sneakers, more up to 55% off at Hautelook from $30

Global  

9to5Toys Tuesday, 4 February 2020
Hautelook’s Merrell Sale offers *up to 55% off* select styles of sneakers, hiking shoes, boots, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. The men’s Ashford Classic Suede Chukka Boots is ready for your next outdoor adventure. Originally priced at $150, however during the sale you can find them for *$80*. These shoes are stylish and have a cushioned insole as well as a padded collar for additional comfort. It also has a breathable mesh lining and a rigid outsole that helps with traction. Find the rest of our top picks from Merrell below.

