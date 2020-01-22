Global  

Hundreds of Macy's tech workers are being laid off or relocated as the retailer closes an office in San Francisco

Business Insider Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Hundreds of Macy's tech workers are being laid off or relocated as the retailer closes an office in San Francisco· *Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette informed affected workers on Monday that the company would be closing its San Francisco tech office, according to employees there. A spokesperson for the company confirmed the news to Business Insider. *
· *Employees from two of Macy's tech offices told Business Insider that workers were told they...
