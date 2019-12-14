Here's the full Goldman Sachs memo announcing the retirement of an exec who was 'instrumental in building and championing' innovations including the bank's risk and trading platform Marquee Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

· Adam Korn, head of securities division engineering and a key exec in the bank's strategy to use technology platforms to distribute insight and trading prowess, is retiring, according to a memo from the securities division co-heads.

· Korn has spent 18 years at Goldman Sachs, the last nine as a partner. He will stay on as... · Adam Korn, head of securities division engineering and a key exec in the bank's strategy to use technology platforms to distribute insight and trading prowess, is retiring, according to a memo from the securities division co-heads.· Korn has spent 18 years at Goldman Sachs, the last nine as a partner. He will stay on as 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Goldman Sachs: Transformation Under CEO David Solomon Goldman Sachs has been going through some high-profile changes. The storied investment bank is seeing leadership shakeups under CEO David Solomon. The Wall Street bank has been moving away from.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published on December 14, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this dakin campbell Here's the full Goldman Sachs memo announcing the retirement of an exec who was 'instrumental in building and champ… https://t.co/JcArGhwmCN 26 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva Here's the full Goldman Sachs memo announcing the retirement of an exec who was 'instrumental in building and champ… https://t.co/lbBL8reTv7 28 minutes ago Winson Tang Here's the full Goldman Sachs memo announcing the retirement of an exec who was 'instrumental in building and champ… https://t.co/AZq9ofRTla 28 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. Here's the full Goldman Sachs memo announcing the retirement of an exec who was 'instrumental in building and champ… https://t.co/IOMHxbDCOK 28 minutes ago BornTheBondGirl RT @businessinsider: Here's the full Goldman Sachs memo announcing the retirement of an exec who was 'instrumental in building and champion… 30 minutes ago Business Insider Here's the full Goldman Sachs memo announcing the retirement of an exec who was 'instrumental in building and champ… https://t.co/amPcflVBHx 37 minutes ago Ajinkya Tulpule Goldman Sachs is working with Amazon to offer small business loans. This is aligned with David Solomon's recent pro… https://t.co/0ZnvvLJpdg 1 day ago Bill George David Solomon has placed a much needed emphasis on growth since joining Goldman Sachs. As Goldman's first investor… https://t.co/OVey5I8x1U 1 week ago