Iowa Democrats blame app 'coding issue' for vote-tallying delay
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () · The app being used to tally and report Iowa caucus results was sending "only partial data" due to a coding issue, the Iowa Democratic Party announced Tuesday morning.
· "While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data," the Iowa Democratic Party said.
Democratic candidates Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders have claimed wins in the Iowa caucus despite a major delay to the results announcement. Results from Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus have been greatly delayed due to “quality checks” and new reporting rules, the Democratic Party has...