Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Iowa Democrats blame app 'coding issue' for vote-tallying delay

Iowa Democrats blame app 'coding issue' for vote-tallying delay

Business Insider Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Iowa Democrats blame app 'coding issue' for vote-tallying delay· The app being used to tally and report Iowa caucus results was sending "only partial data" due to a coding issue, the Iowa Democratic Party announced Tuesday morning.
· "While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data," the Iowa Democratic Party said.
· Iowa caucus results have been...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders claim Iowa wins despite results delay

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders claim Iowa wins despite results delay 01:31

 Democratic candidates Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders have claimed wins in the Iowa caucus despite a major delay to the results announcement. Results from Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus have been greatly delayed due to “quality checks” and new reporting rules, the Democratic Party has...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies' [Video]Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies'

Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies' The Iowa Democratic Party made the decision to delay the results on Monday night. Party officials stated the results would be released Tuesday..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:27Published

Caucus concerns in Nevada after Iowa caucus chaos [Video]Caucus concerns in Nevada after Iowa caucus chaos

NEWS: Nevada will use a similar reporting app for their caucus as the one causing issues in Iowa.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iowa Democratic caucus count delay blamed on app 'mess'

The app used to report results in the Iowa Democratic caucus wasn't able to be tested until just hours before voting began, leading to a massive delay.
SBS

Iowa Democrats blame ‘coding issue’ for botched caucus results

Iowa Democrats blame ‘coding issue’ for botched caucus resultsPhoto by Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images The Iowa Democratic Party said a “coding issue” was responsible for the botched reporting...
The Verge


Tweets about this

faustojack

FAUSTO JACK Iowa Democrats blame “coding issue” for botched caucus results https://t.co/73RjiE6m9y di @Verge 5 minutes ago

BTCstJournal

The Bitcoin Street Journal RT @verge: Iowa Democrats blame "coding issue" for botched caucus results https://t.co/9y6yMeU0oD https://t.co/dDmPHm4peE 6 minutes ago

anne_nonymity

jenn barrigar Iowa Democrats blame “coding issue” for botched caucus results https://t.co/oXFap6tDLa via @Verge 8 minutes ago

abc4utah

ABC4 News Democrats have no Iowa caucus results, blame ‘coding issue’ https://t.co/vKYXbSo0vp https://t.co/a03zQT4aji 10 minutes ago

ByteFunding

Byte Funding Iowa Democrats blame ‘coding issue’ for botched caucus results https://t.co/r6oviYKtfM https://t.co/Bnzs4klIxu 10 minutes ago

Kalekemo

💖New Year: Better Kayli💖 RT @snopes: Caucus day ended with no winner, no official results and many fresh questions about whether Iowa can retain its coveted “first”… 11 minutes ago

wtagraphix

WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @WebDesignHat: Iowa Democrats blame ‘coding issue’ for botched caucus results https://t.co/Tp9QSwCz02 https://t.co/PwstwNdz0z 11 minutes ago

CymphanieS

Cymphanie Sherman RT @iowasnewsnow: Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price releases a statement on caucus reporting issue. Price blames coding issue with app… 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.