Iowa Democrats blame app 'coding issue' for vote-tallying delay

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· The app being used to tally and report Iowa

· "While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data," the Iowa Democratic Party said.

· Iowa caucus results have been... · The app being used to tally and report Iowa caucus results was sending "only partial data" due to a coding issue, the Iowa Democratic Party announced Tuesday morning.· "While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data," the Iowa Democratic Party said.· Iowa caucus results have been 👓 View full article

