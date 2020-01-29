Windows 7 and EOL systems and their impact on the IT workload Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

As of January 14, 2020, Microsoft has discontinued Windows 7 support as planned for the operating system's End of Life (EOL). To some organizations, this operating system (OS) might seem like a distant memory. However, nearly 30 percent of the world’s computers -- or more than 400 million -- still run Windows 7 and are only now contemplating migration to Windows 10. Millions of users will be depending on an unsupported OS for some time after its retirement and IT teams will still be responsible for maintaining these systems. While Microsoft will not be globally pushing out any more security patches for… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

