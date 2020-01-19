|
News24.com | More delays in case against ex-Bryanston High sports coach accused of sexually assaulting pupils
|
|
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The sexual harrassment case against a former Bryanston High School sports coach has been hit with more delays.
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Going Out a Champion Movie
Going Out a Champion Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Going Out a Champion, the Coach Joe Ellis Story
For years, Coach Joe Ellis dreamed of winning the Virginia State High School Basketball..
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 00:35Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this