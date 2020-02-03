Global  

News24.com | Iowa White House vote turns to fiasco as results delayed

News24 Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Iowa's vote kick-starting the 2020 US presidential contest degenerated into a fiasco, with Bernie Sanders eager to claim a slim lead in the Democratic caucuses despite the lack of official results.
News video: Iowa Caucus Voter Wishes To Retract Vote For Pete Buttigieg After Learning He's Gay

Iowa Caucus Voter Wishes To Retract Vote For Pete Buttigieg After Learning He's Gay 00:32

 An Iowan voter voted for Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and then changed her mind. She approach a caucus precinct captain to try and change her vote after learning that Buttigieg was openly gay. According to the HuffPost, a video of the exchange was posted on Twitter and viewed more...

Iowa caucus voter wishes to retract vote for Pete Buttigieg after learning he's gay

An Iowan voter voted for Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and then changed her mind. She approach a caucus precinct captain to try and change her vote after learning that Buttigieg was..

Sanders says Iowa caucus debacle 'disconcerting' [Video]Sanders says Iowa caucus debacle 'disconcerting'

Before official results were initially reported on Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on a plane on the way to New Hampshire said he was disappointed by the delay in results from..

Democratic White House hopefuls brace for Iowa vote

After seven debates, countless rallies and an impeachment effort to remove the US president, Iowa holds the first in a series of votes across the nation to...
‘I Don’t Want Anybody Like That In The White House’: Iowa Caucus Voter Wants Vote Back After Learning Buttigieg Is Gay

The woman is seen demanding her vote be given back because of Buttigieg's sexuality
