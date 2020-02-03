Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Election tech was supposed to clean up the Iowa caucus — instead, it may have killed it

Election tech was supposed to clean up the Iowa caucus — instead, it may have killed it

The Verge Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Election tech was supposed to clean up the Iowa caucus — instead, it may have killed itPhoto by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The morning after the Iowa caucus, the political world is a frazzled mess. The results of the caucus have been indefinitely delayed, thanks to a series of cascading technical failures. Analysts are already predicting that the fiasco will cost Iowa its privileged place as the first state to hold its primary. It’s a major public failing of the state’s election infrastructure, with basic technical errors compounding into a system-wide fiasco. And for anyone nervous about how US election infrastructure will hold up in 2020, it’s a terrifying preview of what’s to come.

So far, much of the attention has focused on the app that Iowa Democrats were using to report their results. According to a statement by the Iowa Democratic Party on Tuesday...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Iowa caucus chaos sparks Democrat frustration

Iowa caucus chaos sparks Democrat frustration 01:43

 The Democratic Party’s effort to choose an election challenger to Donald Trump got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming “inconsistencies” for an indefinite delay in the state’s caucus results and the president gloating over his rivals’ misfortune. Chris Dignam has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Problems with the Iowa Caucus [Video]Problems with the Iowa Caucus

Democrats report "quality control"issues in reporting Iowa results

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:26Published

Bernie Sanders jokes as 'inconsistencies' delay Iowa caucus results [Video]Bernie Sanders jokes as 'inconsistencies' delay Iowa caucus results

Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joked on Monday (February 3) after Iowa's Democratic caucus voting results were delayed due to "quality checks.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The nonprofit that initially took credit for 'launching' the Iowa caucus app developer quietly changed its website to distance itself from the controversial tech

The nonprofit that initially took credit for 'launching' the Iowa caucus app developer quietly changed its website to distance itself from the controversial tech· New details are surfacing about Shadow, the mysterious company that built the app at the center of the Iowa caucus debacle that has delayed results. ·...
Business Insider

New York Times Rolls Out New ‘Election Needle’ in Time for Iowa Caucus, Giving Political Nerds Heart Palpitations

New York Times Rolls Out New ‘Election Needle’ in Time for Iowa Caucus, Giving Political Nerds Heart PalpitationsThe New York Times rolled out its signature election needle Monday, in time for the Iowa Caucus — with a new twist specially designed for the unusual nature...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thejohndnewton

𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕹𝖊𝖜𝖙𝖔𝖓 RT @verge: Election tech was supposed to clean up the Iowa caucus — instead, it may have killed it https://t.co/UMCpAjmpN0 https://t.co/yFo… 20 minutes ago

MillerNCHS

Derek Miller Election tech was supposed to clean up the Iowa caucus — instead, it may have killed it https://t.co/kIaQ0wgZci via @Verge 36 minutes ago

jotbe

jotbe Election tech was supposed to clean up the Iowa caucus — instead, it may have killed it - https://t.co/2pk1V8WNdK -… https://t.co/aQTKkWvPRJ 43 minutes ago

codedailybot

#100daysOfCode RT @SystemSoft_Tech: A new app was supposed to clean up the Iowa caucus — instead, it may have killed it https://t.co/BDriqG8l32 #iOS #andr… 1 hour ago

TanyaFiler

Tanya Filer "Election tech was supposed to clean up the Iowa caucus — instead, it may have killed it" https://t.co/FT0INhU756 via @Verge 2 hours ago

SystemSoft_Tech

SSTech A new app was supposed to clean up the Iowa caucus — instead, it may have killed it https://t.co/BDriqG8l32 #iOS… https://t.co/36jE88rFV3 2 hours ago

BryceLikesTrees

Yogi 🕉🌸 Election tech was supposed to clean up the Iowa caucus — instead, it may have killed it https://t.co/I53sB0oVtl 2 hours ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Election tech was supposed to clean up the Iowa caucus — instead, it may have killed it ((Russell Brandom)/The Verg… https://t.co/vcXIwZBa9w 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.