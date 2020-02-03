Election tech was supposed to clean up the Iowa caucus — instead, it may have killed it

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images



The morning after the Iowa caucus, the political world is a frazzled mess. The results of the caucus have been indefinitely delayed, thanks to a series of cascading technical failures. Analysts are already predicting that the fiasco will cost Iowa its privileged place as the first state to hold its primary. It’s a major public failing of the state’s election infrastructure, with basic technical errors compounding into a system-wide fiasco. And for anyone nervous about how US election infrastructure will hold up in 2020, it’s a terrifying preview of what’s to come.



