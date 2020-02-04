Nvidia GeForce Now streams your games from the cloud w/ free tier, Android app
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () Cloud streaming is becoming a huge trend in gaming, and Nvidia has been cooking up its own service over the past couple of years. Today, Nvidia GeForce Now launches to the masses on multiple platforms. Here’s what you need to know.
more…
The post Nvidia GeForce Now streams your games from the cloud w/ free tier, Android app appeared first on 9to5Google.
Geforce Now has arrived. After seven years of tweaking its delivery systems and gathering beta feedback, NVIDIA has finally unveiled the consumer version of its... engadget Also reported by •9to5Toys •The Verge
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Márcio M. Silva Nvidia GeForce Now streams your games from the cloud w/ free tier, Android app https://t.co/7c4aRAdUfs https://t.co/iROEpnjQ3V 7 minutes ago
Top Tech News Nvidia GeForce Now streams your games from the cloud w/ free tier, Android app https://t.co/uZcUpX6sZT https://t.co/BEBfPV1jGW 1 hour ago
PM_GR RT @9to5Google: Nvidia GeForce Now streams your games from the cloud w/ free tier, Android app https://t.co/WfbT8u9BPc by @nexusben https:/… 2 hours ago
9to5Google.com Nvidia GeForce Now streams your games from the cloud w/ free tier, Android app https://t.co/WfbT8u9BPc by @nexusben https://t.co/1E6BkTzrJD 2 hours ago