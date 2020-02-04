Global  

Nvidia GeForce Now streams your games from the cloud w/ free tier, Android app

Tuesday, 4 February 2020
Cloud streaming is becoming a huge trend in gaming, and Nvidia has been cooking up its own service over the past couple of years. Today, Nvidia GeForce Now launches to the masses on multiple platforms. Here’s what you need to know.

RIP Stadia? Nvidia’s newly launched cloud-gaming service is (mostly) a stunner

GeForce Now works with hundreds of games you may already own, includes free tier.
Ars Technica Also reported by •9to5ToysPC WorldReuters

Geforce Now goes live for all users today

Geforce Now has arrived. After seven years of tweaking its delivery systems and gathering beta feedback, NVIDIA has finally unveiled the consumer version of its...
engadget Also reported by •9to5ToysThe Verge

