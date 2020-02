Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

GDC 2020 is just around the corner, and with it any number of insights into how to develop games for Google Stadia. The latest tool to help Stadia developers is Backtrace, the crash reporting suite used by games such as Rocket League.



more…



The post Backtrace now supports game crash reporting on Google Stadia appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article