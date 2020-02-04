Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Iowa Democrats say sloppy app code delayed caucus results

Iowa Democrats say sloppy app code delayed caucus results

engadget Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
We're still waiting for a full explanation about what, exactly, went wrong during Iowa's caucus Monday night, but the state's Democratic party claims a "coding issue" in a new app is the biggest reason for the delayed results. The app, which the WSJ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Iowa caucus chaos sparks Democrat frustration

Iowa caucus chaos sparks Democrat frustration 01:43

 The Democratic Party’s effort to choose an election challenger to Donald Trump got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming “inconsistencies” for an indefinite delay in the state’s caucus results and the president gloating over his rivals’ misfortune. Chris Dignam has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iowa Democrats' Chaotic Caucus Leaves Candidates Frustrated [Video]Iowa Democrats' Chaotic Caucus Leaves Candidates Frustrated

The Democratic primary process got off to a bumpy start on Tuesday in Iowa. Reuters reports Iowa’s Democrats promised to begin to release long-delayed results on Tuesday afternoon from the party’s..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published

Iowa Democratic Party Explains Hiccup With Caucus Results [Video]Iowa Democratic Party Explains Hiccup With Caucus Results

The state's Democratic party blamed the embarrassing delay on reporting inconsistencies and technology problems (2:33). WCCO 4 News At Noon – February 4, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iowa Democrats to release first results after presidential caucus chaos

Iowa's Democrats promised to begin to release long-delayed results on Tuesday afternoon from the party's chaotic first voting in its process of picking a...
Reuters India

Iowa Democrats to release partial results after presidential caucus chaos

Iowa's Democrats promised to begin to release long-delayed results on Tuesday afternoon from the party's chaotic first voting in its process of picking a...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JuanSantosD

Juan el Santo Iowa Democrats say sloppy app code delayed caucus results https://t.co/FN9I6gfSll https://t.co/4wbXlgOaKb 38 minutes ago

JunakMarko

Kraljević Marko Iowa Democrats say sloppy app code delayed caucus results https://t.co/T21jh9mwrm https://t.co/SetvIHxgmT 45 minutes ago

Julisbiztech

Julie Allen Iowa Democrats say sloppy app code delayed caucus results https://t.co/daCJuaRLud https://t.co/zFqXEuIxu7 52 minutes ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Iowa Democrats say sloppy app code delayed caucus results https://t.co/bhqQLojwbY 3 hours ago

Gsanz18

Zero RT @engadget: Iowa Democrats say sloppy app code delayed caucus results https://t.co/yAuEgWQRg1 https://t.co/x9604q65eD 3 hours ago

diversetechgeek

Anthony Dean Iowa Democrats say sloppy app code delayed caucus results https://t.co/Z8Z7UE7Knh 3 hours ago

HallowsEveCraze

HallowsEveCraze Iowa Democrats say sloppy app code delayed caucus results https://t.co/OhrzRq7w0t 3 hours ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Iowa Democrats say sloppy app code delayed caucus results https://t.co/T5ad8NtLQk https://t.co/gHrIkCsF3k 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.