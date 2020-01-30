Global  

Nvidia's GeForce Now game streaming service just became available to everyone, and it's already better than Google's Stadia

Business Insider Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Nvidia's GeForce Now game streaming service just became available to everyone, and it's already better than Google's Stadia· Nvidia announced on Tuesday the full release of its GeForce Now game streaming service, which has been in beta for several years.
· GeForce Now will compete against other streaming services like Google Stadia. With that said, GeForce Now is geared towards PC gamers rather than console gamers, as GeForce Now supports PC games...
News video: Nvidia Cloud Gaming + Coronavirus Impacts Hollywood, MWC | Digital Trends Live 2.5.20

Nvidia Cloud Gaming + Coronavirus Impacts Hollywood, MWC | Digital Trends Live 2.5.20

 On Digital Trends Live today: The impact of Coronavirus is now hitting the box office and Mobile World Congress; Nvidia's cloud gaming service is now available to the masses; The Philips Hue smart lighting system can be taken over; Disney confirms new Marvel series but they aren't coming until...

CES 2020: A Windows Switch Clone and Dual Screen Laptops Are Dell's Next Big Concepts | Gizmodo [Video]CES 2020: A Windows Switch Clone and Dual Screen Laptops Are Dell's Next Big Concepts | Gizmodo

CES is generally for one of two things: companies showing off consumer gadgets that will go on sale later in the year, or far out devices that will attempt to shape how things gets made in the future...

Nvidia GeForce Now Is Game Streaming You Might Like

Nvidia GeForce Now Is Game Streaming You Might LikeAfter months of lofty promises that its online video game streaming would render traditional consoles irrelevant, Google Stadia launched last year. But while we...
Nvidia's play-anywhere GeForce Now service is finally here, and it demolishes Google Stadia

Three long years after its CES 2017 reveal, and two years after its beta debuted on PCs, Nvidia’s GeForce Now game-streaming service is finally launching on...
ABarryBiz

Allen Nvidia GeForce Now seems to be a pretty good idea - $5 and you get game streaming of titles you own already. Not c… https://t.co/XOkCVSFN9B 10 minutes ago

Jo_E_81

|J0\E/B| RT @SpawnWaveMedia: Nvidia's game streaming service looks pretty good. There's a free version and you can add games from your Steam library… 38 minutes ago

Point_tecno

punto tecnologico Gadgets360: Available at about Rs 350 per month, will Nvidia GeForce Now take over Google Stadia? https://t.co/BmlFwsMLhy 40 minutes ago

Gadgets360

Gadgets 360 Available at about Rs 350 per month, will Nvidia GeForce Now take over Google Stadia? https://t.co/U2Uaq0x1VM 43 minutes ago

Slaktus

Erlend Grefsrud well done nvidia, I've read your entire FAQ and I still don't understand what the***geforce now actually does i… https://t.co/bUPjMpBLsc 56 minutes ago

invstreams

Invstr Nvidia Has Joined the Lobby 🎮 Gamers are chipmaker #Nvidia's lifeblood to protect and serve, which is why the compa… https://t.co/cdEfov4irU 2 hours ago

DwarvianGuard

⚒️Dwarvian, Lord of the Temtem⚒️ Hey Gamerverse, Have any of you tried out GeForce NOW? For those of you who don't recognize the name, it is a gam… https://t.co/VWcv0dNgDC 2 hours ago

tordable

Javier Tordable @nvidia just came out with their @googlestadia alternative. It's going to be interesting to see which game… https://t.co/i215UE536b 3 hours ago

