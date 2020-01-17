Google opens its latest Google Glass AR headset for direct purchase
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () Image: Google
Google is making its latest augmented reality headset, Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2, available for direct purchase, nearly a year after launching it through select workplace partners for $999 a unit. The price remains the same, but Google says you no longer have to go through a “solution provider” to purchase one. That’s especially helpful for developers who may want to tinker with Google’s heads-up display and haven’t been able to easily do so since the device’s initial, ill-fated “Explorer Edition” launch way back in 2014.
Again, this is an enterprise product, so it’s not designed for everyday consumer use. It’s primarily for jobs in construction and on factory floors as well as in the medical field and other disciplines that can...
