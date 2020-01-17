Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google opens its latest Google Glass AR headset for direct purchase

Google opens its latest Google Glass AR headset for direct purchase

The Verge Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Google opens its latest Google Glass AR headset for direct purchaseImage: Google

Google is making its latest augmented reality headset, Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2, available for direct purchase, nearly a year after launching it through select workplace partners for $999 a unit. The price remains the same, but Google says you no longer have to go through a “solution provider” to purchase one. That’s especially helpful for developers who may want to tinker with Google’s heads-up display and haven’t been able to easily do so since the device’s initial, ill-fated “Explorer Edition” launch way back in 2014.

Again, this is an enterprise product, so it’s not designed for everyday consumer use. It’s primarily for jobs in construction and on factory floors as well as in the medical field and other disciplines that can...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Google Admits Google Photos Sent Private Videos to Strangers

Google Admits Google Photos Sent Private Videos to Strangers 00:53

 Google Admits Google Photos Sent Private Videos to Strangers The "technical error" occurred between Nov. 21 and Nov. 25 of last year. It involved the Google Takeout Service, which allows users to download data they have stored. Users affected by the error were alerted by Google via email. Google...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Google Maps Street View: A Review From the Passenger Seat [Video]Google Maps Street View: A Review From the Passenger Seat

Cheddar got an exclusive ride in the front seat of a Street View vehicle in New York City -- and sat down with Andrew Lookingbill, engineering director at Google Maps, and Ethan Russell, the director..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:38Published

Alphabet Hits Market Cap Milestone of $1 Trillion [Video]Alphabet Hits Market Cap Milestone of $1 Trillion

Alphabet Hits Market Cap Milestone of $1 Trillion Google's parent company is the fourth U.S. business to reach the plateau. It joins Apple and Amazon, who both hit the mark in 2018. In April 2019,..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Google makes it easier to buy its Glass headset for workers

Google has announced that developers and businesses can now buy Glass Enterprise Edition 2 directly from its resellers. The third incarnation of Google Glass...
engadget

Google lets developers buy Glass Enterprise Edition 2, updates development resources

Last May, Google launched the latest version of Glass aimed at businesses as the project graduated from the X Moonshot Factory to Google’s AR/VR division....
9to5Google


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.