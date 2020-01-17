Google opens its latest Google Glass AR headset for direct purchase

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Image: Google



Google is making its latest augmented reality headset, Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2, available for direct purchase, nearly a year after launching it through select workplace partners for $999 a unit. The price remains the same, but Google says you no longer have to go through a “solution provider” to purchase one. That’s especially helpful for developers who may want to tinker with Google’s heads-up display and haven’t been able to easily do so since the device’s initial, ill-fated “Explorer Edition” launch way back in 2014.



