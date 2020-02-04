The nonprofit that initially took credit for 'launching' the Iowa caucus app developer quietly changed its website to distance itself from the controversial tech
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () · New details are surfacing about Shadow, the mysterious company that built the app at the center of the Iowa caucus debacle that has delayed results.
· Shadow has ties to Acronym, a progressive nonprofit staffed by veterans of Hillary Clinton's and Barack Obama's presidential campaigns.
· Acronym's website previously said...
App Causing Iowa Caucus Chaos Is Abandoned by Nevada Democratic Party Use of the app being is blamed for voter reporting issues related to Monday's Iowa Caucuses. The issues caused a delay in naming the winners of the Iowa Caucuses. Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II made a statement...
· Shadow Inc., the company behind the app that led to a massive delay in the publishing of voter results from the Iowa Democratic caucus, released its first... Business Insider Also reported by •Mashable
