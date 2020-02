Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· Casper, the online mattress vendor, is expected to go public as soon as this week.

· But it has a costly problem that could dampen investor interest in its initial public offering — a generous return policy on its mattresses that is costing the company tens of millions of dollars a year.

