Jeff Bezos is Lauren Sanchez's 'fiancé,' according to a lawsuit filed by her brother (AMZN)

Business Insider Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
· A defamation lawsuit filed by Michael Sanchez states that Jeff Bezos is Lauren Sanchez's "fiancé."
· "... It was inconceivable that Mr. Sanchez would ruin his relationship with his sister and *her current fiancé, the richest man in the world,* for financial gain," the suit states.
· The lawsuit claims Bezos falsely told...
News video: Lauren Sanchez’s Brother Is Reportedly Suing Bezos For Defamation

Lauren Sanchez’s Brother Is Reportedly Suing Bezos For Defamation 00:48

 Amazon chief Jeff Bezos is reportedly being sued for defamation by his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez’s brother.

Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appears to have had access to Jeff Bezos&apos; private messages after a video message was sent to Bezos&apos; WhatsApp account..

British media has reported that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked by Mohammed bin Salman. According to Business Insider, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, carried out the deed in May 2018, via a..

Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos is urging a U.S. judge to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against him by the brother of his girlfriend...
· Jeff Bezos has been touring mega-mansions in Los Angeles with Lauren Sanchez since last March, The New York Post's Josh Kosman and Jennifer Gould Keil...
