Officials in Hong Kong are using wristbands to track families that are under Wuhan coronavirus quarantine

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· People in Hong Kong who visited the Hubei province in China will be placed on in-home quarantine and tracked using wristbands, officials said.

· According to the South China Morning Post, the wristbands won't use GPS but will be connected to a smartphone that must remain in the quarantined person's home.

· Those who evade... · People in Hong Kong who visited the Hubei province in China will be placed on in-home quarantine and tracked using wristbands, officials said.· According to the South China Morning Post, the wristbands won't use GPS but will be connected to a smartphone that must remain in the quarantined person's home.· Those who evade 👓 View full article

