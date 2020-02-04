Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.



*Sponsored by MacStadium**:* Get 50% off your first two months of a Mac mini subscription now w/ code 9TO5MAC, or get started with MacStadium’s new Orka private cloud. https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2020/02/9to5Mac-Daily-02-04-2020.mp3



more…



The post 9to5Mac Daily: February 04, 2020 – LG Apple TV app, Apple celebrates Heart Month appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

