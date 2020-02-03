Jennifer Lopez x COACH update your sneakers with new CitySole Collection

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Just as we watched Jennifer Lopez have a phenomenal Super Bowl half-time show, she’s stepping out with a partnership with COACH. The new collection is called “CitySole” and debuts with an array of sneakers for spring. CitySole offers three sneaker styles for both men and women. The CitySole Court has a classic basketball style with a pivot point to help keep you quick on your feet. The CitySole Runner has a larger heel and grooved bottom for added traction and the CitySole Lowline is a classic lace-up sneaker. The women’s models range in prices from *$125 to $175* while the men’s shoes are *$175 to $250*. Head below the jump to find out more about the COACH x Jennifer Lopez collection.



more…



