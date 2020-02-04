Iowa caucus volunteers reportedly weren't given any training on how to use the voting app that caused the results to be delayed
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () · Issues with a vote-relaying app used during the Iowa caucus delayed the voting results.
· Precinct chairs never received app-specific training, according to The New York Times.
· Nevada Democrats said on Tuesday that they would be using a different app for the Nevada caucus on February 22.
· The "majority" of the Iowa...
Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies' The Iowa Democratic Party made the decision to delay the results on Monday night. Party officials stated the results would be released Tuesday after "manually verifying all precinct results." Troy Price, Dem. Party Chair, via NBC News Troy Price,...
In a statement the Iowa Democratic Party said it found, "inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results," according to American media outlets.
