Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Iowa caucus volunteers reportedly weren't given any training on how to use the voting app that caused the results to be delayed

Iowa caucus volunteers reportedly weren't given any training on how to use the voting app that caused the results to be delayed

Business Insider Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Iowa caucus volunteers reportedly weren't given any training on how to use the voting app that caused the results to be delayed· Issues with a vote-relaying app used during the Iowa caucus delayed the voting results.
· Precinct chairs never received app-specific training, according to The New York Times.
· Nevada Democrats said on Tuesday that they would be using a different app for the Nevada caucus on February 22.
· The "majority" of the Iowa...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies'

Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies' 01:27

 Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies' The Iowa Democratic Party made the decision to delay the results on Monday night. Party officials stated the results would be released Tuesday after "manually verifying all precinct results." Troy Price, Dem. Party Chair, via NBC News Troy Price,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iowa Democrats' Chaotic Caucus Leaves Candidates Frustrated [Video]Iowa Democrats' Chaotic Caucus Leaves Candidates Frustrated

The Democratic primary process got off to a bumpy start on Tuesday in Iowa. Reuters reports Iowa’s Democrats promised to begin to release long-delayed results on Tuesday afternoon from the party’s..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published

Jim Cramer: How the Markets Could Respond to the Iowa Caucus Results [Video]Jim Cramer: How the Markets Could Respond to the Iowa Caucus Results

Here's how the markets could respond to the Iowa caucus results.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iowa caucus results delayed by voter app issue

Iowa caucus results delayed by voter app issueIn a statement the Iowa Democratic Party said it found, "inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results," according to American media outlets. ;
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •Al JazeeraSBSBusiness InsiderMashable

The 1,600 Volunteers Who Were Supposed to Make the Iowa Caucuses Run Smoothly

State Democrats introduced an app to record results in 2020. What followed was an epic collapse of the rickety system they have relied on for decades.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

Defende13613712

Defender Iowa caucus volunteers reportedly weren't given any training on how to use the voting app that caused the results t… https://t.co/ubmtp2TmUX 26 minutes ago

Cgoinggal

Outoutdangspot RT @ericgeller: Iowa caucus app maker apologizes. The app was reportedly built in less than two months and not properly tested. Per @fbajak… 1 hour ago

bradwvertrees

Brad Vertrees Iowa caucus volunteers reportedly weren't given any training on how to use the voting app that caused the results t… https://t.co/bIFCFaizZR 1 hour ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Iowa caucus volunteers reportedly weren't given any training on how to use the voting app that caused the results t… https://t.co/lt4t9lAhM5 1 hour ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Iowa caucus volunteers reportedly weren't given any training on how to use the voting app that caused the results t… https://t.co/dYHoXtUPhB 1 hour ago

MilanPrinc

Princ Milan RT @businessinsider: Iowa caucus volunteers reportedly weren't given any training on how to use the voting app that caused the results to b… 2 hours ago

plugilo

plugilo Iowa caucus volunteers reportedly weren't given any training on how to use the voting app that caused the results t… https://t.co/dZpokvZFkV 2 hours ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Iowa caucus volunteers reportedly weren't given any training on how to use the voting app that caused the results t… https://t.co/vqCt4hu9rw 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.