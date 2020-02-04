How to watch the State of the Union

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images



On Tuesday, President Trump will deliver his third State of the Union address to Congress. The annual address by the president to legislators is included in the Constitution, which states that the president “shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”



The president is giving the address at an unusually tumultuous time in his tenure; he has been impeached by the House of Representatives, with the Senate trial expected to conclude Wednesday. And Democrats are still awaiting results of the Iowa caucuses after technical difficulties prompted delays across the state.



**HOW DO I WATCH?**



There are a number of ways... Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesOn Tuesday, President Trump will deliver his third State of the Union address to Congress. The annual address by the president to legislators is included in the Constitution, which states that the president “shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”The president is giving the address at an unusually tumultuous time in his tenure; he has been impeached by the House of Representatives, with the Senate trial expected to conclude Wednesday. And Democrats are still awaiting results of the Iowa caucuses after technical difficulties prompted delays across the state.**HOW DO I WATCH?**There are a number of ways... 👓 View full article

