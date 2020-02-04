Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

President Trump is set to give the 2020 State of the Union address tonight, February 4th at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT. Here’s how to watch it on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and the web.



more…



The post How to watch the 2020 State of the Union address on iPhone, Apple TV, more appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

