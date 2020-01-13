Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Last year, Google Fiber announced that it’s no longer offering 100Mbps plans. This refocus on just gigabit internet is now seeing the ISP drop traditional Google Fiber TV service for new customer sign-ups.



more…



The post Google Fiber no longer offering traditional TV plan for new customers appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

