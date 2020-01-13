Global  

Google Fiber no longer offering traditional TV plan for new customers

9to5Google Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Last year, Google Fiber announced that it’s no longer offering 100Mbps plans. This refocus on just gigabit internet is now seeing the ISP drop traditional Google Fiber TV service for new customer sign-ups.

Google Fiber stops offering traditional TV service to new customers

If you're ready to sign up for Google Fiber but want TV service at the same time, you'll have to go online. Google has stopped selling conventional TV service to...
Google is adding Metro Exodus as one of seven games to claim with Stadia Pro subscription

Google is adding Metro Exodus as one of seven games to claim with Stadia Pro subscriptionPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge Google announced today that two new games are coming to Stadia Pro, the subscription plan that lets customers of...
