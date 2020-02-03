Global  

Disney announces release dates for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision on Disney+

Tuesday, 4 February 2020
Disney announces release dates for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision on Disney+Marvel Studios’ big Disney+ series finally have release dates, with the first series hitting in August. More specific dates are expected to be announced in the coming months.

CEO Bob Iger confirmed on a call with investors during the company’s first quarter earnings report that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut in August, with WandaVision premiering in December. Iger did not give a release date for Loki, but the show is expected to premiere in 2021. Teasers for both shows were shown off during a Super Bowl spot on Sunday.

The company previously announced that WandaVision would receive a 2020 release date, moving up from its original 2021 window. Both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will tie into the Marvel...
 ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier,’ ‘Loki’ and ‘WandaVision’ were included in the short teaser aired during the big game.

