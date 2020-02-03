Disney announces release dates for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision on Disney+

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Marvel Studios’ big Disney+ series finally have release dates, with the first series hitting in August. More specific dates are expected to be announced in the coming months.



CEO Bob Iger confirmed on a call with investors during the company’s first quarter earnings report that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut in August, with WandaVision premiering in December. Iger did not give a release date for Loki, but the show is expected to premiere in 2021. Teasers for both shows were shown off during a Super Bowl spot on Sunday.



