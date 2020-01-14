Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

We’re just a week away from Samsung’s launch event for the Galaxy S20, and as it approaches, the wave of leaks hasn’t stopped. Today, it’s been revealed that Samsung leaked the Galaxy S20 on its own website alongside new details about the Galaxy Buds+ including a full spec sheet.



more…



The post Galaxy Buds+ spec sheet confirms improved battery as Samsung leaks Galaxy S20 appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

