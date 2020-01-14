Global  

Galaxy Buds+ spec sheet confirms improved battery as Samsung leaks Galaxy S20

9to5Google Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
We’re just a week away from Samsung’s launch event for the Galaxy S20, and as it approaches, the wave of leaks hasn’t stopped. Today, it’s been revealed that Samsung leaked the Galaxy S20 on its own website alongside new details about the Galaxy Buds+ including a full spec sheet.

Recent related videos from verified sources

NASA Spots Rare Collision of Four Galaxy Clusters [Video]NASA Spots Rare Collision of Four Galaxy Clusters

Four of the largest structures in the cosmos are in the midst of merging. Once they're done, they’ll be one of the most massive objects in the universe.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:03Published

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Has Leaked! [Video]The Samsung Galaxy S20 Has Leaked!

A new report confirms that there will be no Samsung Galaxy S11. Instead, the Galaxy S10 series’ successors will be called the S20s -- likely to match the decade.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Buds Plus will make big improvements to battery life and sound quality

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Buds Plus will make big improvements to battery life and sound qualityPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus will improve upon the company’s original true wireless earbuds on multiple fronts,...
The Verge

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip fully revealed in leaked images

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip fully revealed in leaked imagesImage: WinFuture Rumors about Samsung’s next foldable, the vertically folding Galaxy Z Flip, have been swirling for weeks. But thanks to a new leak, the...
The Verge Also reported by •9to5Google9to5ToysWorldNewsMashable

