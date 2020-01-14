Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () We’re just a week away from Samsung’s launch event for the Galaxy S20, and as it approaches, the wave of leaks hasn’t stopped. Today, it’s been revealed that Samsung leaked the Galaxy S20 on its own website alongside new details about the Galaxy Buds+ including a full spec sheet.
more…
The post Galaxy Buds+ spec sheet confirms improved battery as Samsung leaks Galaxy S20 appeared first on 9to5Google.
Image: WinFuture
Rumors about Samsung’s next foldable, the vertically folding Galaxy Z Flip, have been swirling for weeks. But thanks to a new leak, the... The Verge Also reported by •9to5Google •9to5Toys •WorldNews •Mashable
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Top Tech News Galaxy Buds+ spec sheet confirms improved battery as Samsung leaks Galaxy S20 https://t.co/CKcOZaa6It https://t.co/ZialOoniSR 1 hour ago
twood3 RT @9to5Google: Galaxy Buds+ spec sheet confirms improved battery as Samsung leaks Galaxy S20 https://t.co/q0g0nJyJP9 by @nexusben https://… 2 hours ago
Ace RT @MobileSyrup: The Galaxy Buds+ spec sheet also leaked
https://t.co/hgWKOZjHRh https://t.co/5x8Nmg1Esg 2 hours ago
Márcio M. Silva Galaxy Buds+ spec sheet confirms improved battery as Samsung leaks Galaxy S20 https://t.co/SYPc91vN6v https://t.co/qg9DPHAYF7 2 hours ago
9to5Google.com Galaxy Buds+ spec sheet confirms improved battery as Samsung leaks Galaxy S20 https://t.co/q0g0nJyJP9 by @nexusben https://t.co/561q9gLwPl 2 hours ago
MobileSyrup The Galaxy Buds+ spec sheet also leaked
https://t.co/hgWKOZjHRh https://t.co/5x8Nmg1Esg 2 hours ago
PM_GR RT @mspoweruser: Leaked Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus spec sheet confirms its best feature - https://t.co/zEUYWzr2Wo https://t.co/zxGkPpdPy3 3 hours ago
MSPoweruser Leaked Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus spec sheet confirms its best feature - https://t.co/zEUYWzr2Wo https://t.co/zxGkPpdPy3 3 hours ago