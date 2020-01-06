Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser is leaving the company

Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser is leaving the company

engadget Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
It's the end of an era at Rockstar Games -- parent company Take-Two Interactive has revealed that Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser is leaving on March 11th. It wasn't clear just why Houser was departing (we've asked for comment), but Houser was alread...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

AdTech Doyenne, Target’s Kristi Argyilan, to Headline the Beet Retreat in San Juan Feb 5-7 [Video]AdTech Doyenne, Target’s Kristi Argyilan, to Headline the Beet Retreat in San Juan Feb 5-7

Kristi Argyilan, president of Target's Roundel unit, will be among the featured speakers at the annual Beet.TV executive retreat taking place in San Juan on February 5-7. From her days as president of..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:34Published

'Grand Theft Auto V' Comes to Xbox Game Pass [Video]'Grand Theft Auto V' Comes to Xbox Game Pass

'Grand Theft Auto V' Comes to Xbox Game Pass. Rockstar's legendary open-world masterpiece, 'Grand Theft Auto V,' is now available as part of the Xbox Game Pass service. . Rockstar Games added their hit..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

A cofounder of the studio behind 'Grand Theft Auto' and 'Red Dead Redemption' is leaving the company

A cofounder of the studio behind 'Grand Theft Auto' and 'Red Dead Redemption' is leaving the company· *Rockstar Games cofounder Dan Houser will leave the company in March, according to an SEC filing from Rockstar's parent company, Take-two Interactive...
Business Insider

Rockstar Games founder Dan Houser leaves studio

Dan Houser founded the studio behind Grand Theft Auto with his brother in 1998.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Chriss2Fly

Just Chris RT @IGN: Rockstar Vice President, co-founder and Red Dead Redemption head writer Dan Houser is leaving the company. https://t.co/3fU8Onr4ks… 35 seconds ago

NoizyMinor

N. Minor RT @GTAonlineNews: BREAKING: Rockstar Games Co-Founder Dan Houser to Leave In March 2020 https://t.co/eWcjm38MGX 3 minutes ago

WhiteMamba1885

Ali-Erman Coktas RT @rclark98: Thank you Dan Houser for being a pivotal change to the landscape of gaming. I look forward to all of the stories you have yet… 5 minutes ago

EmpireDynamic

EmpireDynamic ADX Hot new story Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser is leaving the company https://t.co/50LuMzFBry #tech #socialmedia… https://t.co/y1VlV5Jecy 5 minutes ago

techieperson

Jyoti Choudrie BBC News - Rockstar Games founder Dan Houser leaves studio https://t.co/wF8vulOt7D 6 minutes ago

GazetteNigeria

The Gazette Nigeria Rockstar Games founder Dan Houser leaves studio https://t.co/4W48H2ZY8i https://t.co/9yy4Bb3Xsn 7 minutes ago

VGC_News

VGC ICYMI: #RockstarGames co-founder Dan Houser will leave the GTA creator this year, it’s been announced. 🔸 Dan Hous… https://t.co/dOaTqDDHhY 9 minutes ago

disishistory

DisIsHistory 🤠✨ ....... oh. He’s like... one of the main writers. Oh. https://t.co/i9Jv5fL36V 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.