Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google Cloud is spending big to hire the right salespeople and developers, but analysts say the bet could pay off by making it more competitive with Amazon and Microsoft (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google Cloud is spending big to hire the right salespeople and developers, but analysts say the bet could pay off by making it more competitive with Amazon and Microsoft (GOOG, GOOGL)

Business Insider Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Google Cloud is spending big to hire the right salespeople and developers, but analysts say the bet could pay off by making it more competitive with Amazon and Microsoft (GOOG, GOOGL)· On Monday, Google Cloud reported that it generated $2.6 billion in revenue this past quarter, and $8.9 billion across all of 2019.
· Analysts estimate that Google Cloud is on its way to closing the gap with its rivals Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, and one even guesses that the unit's revenue will surpass $19 billion in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Google Q4 Earnings Provides Increased Transparency

Google Q4 Earnings Provides Increased Transparency 00:49

 Google parent company Alphabet released its first earnings report since Sundar Pichai took over as CEO in December when founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from their management roles.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sir Martin Sorrell to Ad Holding Companies: Go Private or Break-up [Video]Sir Martin Sorrell to Ad Holding Companies: Go Private or Break-up

LAS VEGAS -- He created and, for years, ran the world's largest ad agency holding group, WPP. After he left in 2018 and formed his own, much smaller vehicle, S4 Capital, how does Sir Martin Sorrell..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The president of Google Cloud explains why Accenture's decision to move a key division to its platform is a major blow against Amazon's dominant cloud (GOOG, AMZN, ACN)

The president of Google Cloud explains why Accenture's decision to move a key division to its platform is a major blow against Amazon's dominant cloud (GOOG, AMZN, ACN)  · *IT services giant Accenture has picked Google Cloud as the main platform for its life sciences division.* · *It's a big win for the tech giant, which...
Business Insider

Google Cloud just reported revenue for the first time – but it's hard to compare with Amazon and Microsoft because there's a lot they don't tell Wall Street about their clouds (MSFT, AMZN, GOOGLE)

Google Cloud just reported revenue for the first time – but it's hard to compare with Amazon and Microsoft because there's a lot they don't tell Wall Street about their clouds (MSFT, AMZN, GOOGLE)· Google Cloud just reported revenue for the first time. · Google's cloud unit brought in $2.6 billion in its most recent quarter, compared to Microsoft's...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

goune37

PascalGauthier RT @businessinsider: Google Cloud is spending big to hire the right salespeople and developers, but analysts say the bet could pay off by m… 8 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Google Cloud is spending big to hire the right salespeople and developers, but analysts say the bet could pay off b… https://t.co/VR0KDoCJLY 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.