Google Cloud is spending big to hire the right salespeople and developers, but analysts say the bet could pay off by making it more competitive with Amazon and Microsoft (GOOG, GOOGL)
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () · On Monday, Google Cloud reported that it generated $2.6 billion in revenue this past quarter, and $8.9 billion across all of 2019.
· Analysts estimate that Google Cloud is on its way to closing the gap with its rivals Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, and one even guesses that the unit's revenue will surpass $19 billion in...