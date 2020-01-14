Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Nvidia Launches GeForce Now Cloud Gaming Service, With A Free Trial

Nvidia Launches GeForce Now Cloud Gaming Service, With A Free Trial

Fossbytes Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, GeForce Now, finally exits its beta phase. The cloud gaming service is available in North America and Europe with a subscription fee of $5. The best part is that you can also try the service by creating a free account. What makes GeForce Now different is that it allows you to […]

The post Nvidia Launches GeForce Now Cloud Gaming Service, With A Free Trial appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

CoinTracker Launches Free Crypto Tax Service as IRS Sharpens 'Virtual Currency' Focus [Video]CoinTracker Launches Free Crypto Tax Service as IRS Sharpens 'Virtual Currency' Focus

CoinTracker, a startup that helps people calculate their taxes on crypto holdings, is introducing a free tier of service for users with less than 200 crypto transactions in a tax year as the IRS makes..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:56Published

Free service connects parents with daycare providers in Erie County [Video]Free service connects parents with daycare providers in Erie County

About 1,000 people use this free service each year, especially when time is of the essence.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service is here, and you can try it for free

Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service is here, and you can try it for freeNvidia today revealed it’s launching the GeForce Now streaming service for all North American and European users. Now we might finally have a cloud gaming...
The Next Web

Nvidia Launches GeForce Now: $5 Monthly Subscription, Free Tier

Nvidia Launches GeForce Now: $5 Monthly Subscription, Free TierNvidia tried to launch a cloud gaming platform once in 2015 but ended up going back to the drawing board with a new beta program. That program is over now, and...
ExtremeTech


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.