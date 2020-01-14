Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, GeForce Now, finally exits its beta phase. The cloud gaming service is available in North America and Europe with a subscription fee of $5. The best part is that you can also try the service by creating a free account. What makes GeForce Now different is that it allows you to […]



The post Nvidia Launches GeForce Now Cloud Gaming Service, With A Free Trial appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

