Watch: Tesla Model 3 Tug Of War Against Ford Toyota And Ram Pickup Trucks
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () If you think that the four-seater Tesla Model 3 electric car will not have a chance against pick-up trucks in a tug of war competition, then there is something surprising in the store for you. Today we will see Tesla Model 3 perform a Tug of War against a Toyota Tacoma, Ford F-150, and Ram […]
The post Watch: Tesla Model 3 Tug Of War Against Ford Toyota And Ram Pickup Trucks appeared first on Fossbytes.
Elon Musk finally got his Tesla factory in China and now production has been delayed. According to CNN, the deadly Wuhan virus outbreak caused the delay in the Shanghai factory. Officials in Shanghai..