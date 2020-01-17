Global  

Watch: Tesla Model 3 Tug Of War Against Ford Toyota And Ram Pickup Trucks

Fossbytes Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
If you think that the four-seater Tesla Model 3 electric car will not have a chance against pick-up trucks in a tug of war competition, then there is something surprising in the store for you. Today we will see Tesla Model 3 perform a Tug of War against a Toyota Tacoma, Ford F-150, and Ram […]

The post Watch: Tesla Model 3 Tug Of War Against Ford Toyota And Ram Pickup Trucks appeared first on Fossbytes.
