Elon Musk polled his Twitter followers about opening a Tesla Gigafactory in Texas, and the response was resounding (TSLA)

Business Insider Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
· Tesla CEO Elon Musk polled his Twitter followers on Tuesday night about whether he should open a new Gigafactory in Texas.
· Musk gave followers two options – "Hell yeah" and "Nope" — with 79.3% opting for "Hell yeah" six hours into the poll's opening.
· Tesla recently opened a Gigafactory in Shanghai, to add to its...
