Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Two Viacom alums are combining with an award-winning creative agency to challenge Madison Avenue and are already pulling in $100 million in revenue

Two Viacom alums are combining with an award-winning creative agency to challenge Madison Avenue and are already pulling in $100 million in revenue

Business Insider Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Two Viacom alums are combining with an award-winning creative agency to challenge Madison Avenue and are already pulling in $100 million in revenue· Marketing and data strategy firm Schireson Associates has acquired independent creative agency Stun Creative and brand strategy firm Blackbird to form a new marketing company named Known.
· Known is led by former Viacom execs Kern Schireson and Ross Martin and co-founders of Los Angeles-based creative shop Stun.
· *It's...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dbecktweets

David Beck RT @businessinsider: Two Viacom alums are combining with an award-winning creative agency to challenge Madison Avenue and are already pulli… 2 days ago

_bmturner_

Matt Turner 2 Viacom alums are combining with an award-winning creative agency to challenge Madison Avenue and are already pull… https://t.co/ujzyy8sbj1 4 days ago

Scott__Miller

Scott Miller Two Viacom alums are combining with an award-winning creative agency to challenge Madison Avenue and are already pu… https://t.co/j7HjrtTbjN 4 days ago

Magniphone

Ed Regan Two Viacom alums are combining with an award-winning creative agency to challenge Madison.. - https://t.co/mBHjsQ0Xmt via @_feedspot 4 days ago

BIPrime

Business Insider Prime New @BIPrime story by @tanyadua: Two Viacom alums are combining with an award-winning creative agency to challenge… https://t.co/D2NulvdxJG 4 days ago

AdagogoBeKnown

Adagogo https://t.co/s99uCmhoLg - Two Viacom alums are combining with an award-winning creative agency to challenge Madison… https://t.co/ycOkYuzGGh 4 days ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Two Viacom alums are combining with an award-winning creative agency to challenge Madison Avenue and are already pu… https://t.co/wIelZx4grq 4 days ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Two Viacom alums are combining with an award-winning creative agency to challenge Madison Avenue and are already pu… https://t.co/8rBQhHHlRY 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.