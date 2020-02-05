Two Viacom alums are combining with an award-winning creative agency to challenge Madison Avenue and are already pulling in $100 million in revenue
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () · Marketing and data strategy firm Schireson Associates has acquired independent creative agency Stun Creative and brand strategy firm Blackbird to form a new marketing company named Known.
· Known is led by former Viacom execs Kern Schireson and Ross Martin and co-founders of Los Angeles-based creative shop Stun.
· *It's...