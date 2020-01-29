Where to watch Apple TV+: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, smart TVs, and more
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () The Apple TV app is Apple’s attempt to unify content from multiple channels and providers into a single experience with an Up Next queue of shows in progress, recommendations about what to watch next, the home of Apple TV+, and more. The TV app is available on a lot more than just iPhones and iPads …
The U.S. Justice Department has reached out to app developers as part of the government's investigation into alledged anti-competitive behavior at Apple, Reuters has learned exclusively. Conway G. Gittens has the details.