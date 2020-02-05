Global  

Spotify Q4 reports 271M total MAUs on revenues of $2B, podcast listening grows 200%

TechCrunch Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Streaming music now accounts for more than 80% of all music consumption in key markets like the US, and one of the big leaders in the field is reaping some of the rewards. Spotify reported its Q4 results today, which noted that the company now has 271 million subscribers, up 31% on a year ago, […]
