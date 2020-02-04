Insurance startups are the hottest sector for VCs, but one Austin-based company thinks it can stand above the crowded industry with a little help from VC powerhouse Accel
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () · Insurance startup The Zebra announced $38.5 million in Series C funding from Accel Partners, Silverton Partners, Daher Capital, Floodgate Fund, Ballast Point Ventures, and Weatherford Capital on Wednesday.
· The Austin-based startup operates in the increasingly competitive insurance space, with millions of VC dollars going...