iPhone maker and key Apple supplier Foxconn to quarantine its workers for up to 2 weeks amid coronavirus fears
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () · Key Apple supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, better-known as Foxconn, will quarantine its workers for up to 2 weeks amid fears that the coronavirus could infect them.
· According to Bloomberg, the firm said workers returning from outside Henan province – where its main factory in Zhengzhou is located – will be...
