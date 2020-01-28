Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > iPhone maker and key Apple supplier Foxconn to quarantine its workers for up to 2 weeks amid coronavirus fears

iPhone maker and key Apple supplier Foxconn to quarantine its workers for up to 2 weeks amid coronavirus fears

Business Insider Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
iPhone maker and key Apple supplier Foxconn to quarantine its workers for up to 2 weeks amid coronavirus fears· Key Apple supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, better-known as Foxconn, will quarantine its workers for up to 2 weeks amid fears that the coronavirus could infect them.
· According to Bloomberg, the firm said workers returning from outside Henan province – where its main factory in Zhengzhou is located – will be...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China

Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China 01:02

 Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China In a statement, the company says closings will last through February 9. It adds that re-openings will happen "as soon as possible." Foxconn, which runs Apple's factories in China, tells The Verge that production will not be...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers [Video]Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers

BEIJING — As the Wuhan virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, it is starting to impact cruise ships, airlines and other international companies. Two cruise ships traveling in Asia have..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:12Published

Apple Reconsiders Plans to Increase iPhone Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Apple Reconsiders Plans to Increase iPhone Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Apple is reconsidering its plans to increase iPhone production in China amid the coronavirus outbreak. The country has extended an official holiday to curb the spread of the virus which could hurt..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Foxconn telling iPhone assembly staff to stay home because of Coronavirus

Key Apple supplier Foxconn has told its Shenzhen staff not to return to work after the current and extended holiday just yet, because of continuing Coronavirus...
AppleInsider Also reported by •FT.comReutersReuters IndiaBusiness InsiderThe Verge

China's Shenzhen denies blocking Apple supplier Foxconn from resuming production

Local Chinese authorities have not blocked Apple supplier Foxconn from resuming production amid a coronavirus outbreak, they said in a statement on Sunday,...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.