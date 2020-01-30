Indian iPhone shipments grew 41% in 2019, thanks to iPhone XR and iPhone 11
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Counterpoint Research has doubled-down on an earlier report that Apple saw a ‘complete turnaround’ in its fortunes in India, estimating that Indian iPhone shipments grew 41% year-on-year in 2019.
It said that the iPhone XR was the best-selling smartphone in the ‘ultra-premium’ category, ahead of Samsung and OnePlus models, with the iPhone 11 also selling well …
