Indian iPhone shipments grew 41% in 2019, thanks to iPhone XR and iPhone 11

9to5Mac Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Counterpoint Research has doubled-down on an earlier report that Apple saw a ‘complete turnaround’ in its fortunes in India, estimating that Indian iPhone shipments grew 41% year-on-year in 2019.

It said that the iPhone XR was the best-selling smartphone in the ‘ultra-premium’ category, ahead of Samsung and OnePlus models, with the iPhone 11 also selling well …

The post Indian iPhone shipments grew 41% in 2019, thanks to iPhone XR and iPhone 11 appeared first on 9to5Mac.
