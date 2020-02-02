Global  

Elon Musk Talks About New Tesla Gigafactory: Starts Poll On Twitter

Fossbytes Wednesday, 5 February 2020
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has started a poll on his Twitter handle regarding the new Tesla Gigafactory. The survey says, “Giga Texas?”  with two options: “hell yes” and “no.” It is evident from the tweet that he intends to open a Tesla factory in Texas. Giga Texas? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2020 As […]

The post Elon Musk Talks About New Tesla Gigafactory: Starts Poll On Twitter appeared first on Fossbytes.
News video: Elon Musk makes surprising Tesla hiring announcement

Elon Musk makes surprising Tesla hiring announcement 01:10

 Elon Musk made a surprising Tesla hiring announcement. Just days after the tech entrepreneur shocked the internet with a self-produced, electronic dance song. Elon Musk returned to Twitter to announce some openings at his company, Tesla, in the Autopilot artificial intelligence wing. "Join AI at...

