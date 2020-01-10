Spotify subscribers twice those of Apple Music, with big podcast news too

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Spotify subscribers rose 29% year-on-year during the final quarter of 2019, reports the company. It now has 124M premium members, compared to Apple Music’s last reported number of 60M.



Spotify expects to be somewhere in the 126M to 131M range by the end of the current quarter. While price promotions have played a role, podcasts are also an increasingly important factor…



