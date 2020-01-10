Global  

Spotify subscribers twice those of Apple Music, with big podcast news too

9to5Mac Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Spotify subscribers rose 29% year-on-year during the final quarter of 2019, reports the company. It now has 124M premium members, compared to Apple Music’s last reported number of 60M.

Spotify expects to be somewhere in the 126M to 131M range by the end of the current quarter. While price promotions have played a role, podcasts are also an increasingly important factor…

The post Spotify subscribers twice those of Apple Music, with big podcast news too appeared first on 9to5Mac.
