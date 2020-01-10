Spotify subscribers twice those of Apple Music, with big podcast news too
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Spotify subscribers rose 29% year-on-year during the final quarter of 2019, reports the company. It now has 124M premium members, compared to Apple Music’s last reported number of 60M.
Spotify expects to be somewhere in the 126M to 131M range by the end of the current quarter. While price promotions have played a role, podcasts are also an increasingly important factor…
The US crossed one trillion music streams in 2019 fueled by streaming services like Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music. Music streams now account for 82 percent of music listened to and physical albums..
Spotify Technology SA on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected 29% rise in premium subscribers in the fourth quarter, as the music streaming company rolled... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India
