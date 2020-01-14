This Samsung Galaxy Fit discount is as nice as it gets at $69 (Save $31)

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Fit Smartwatch for *$69 shipped *in both black and white styles. Having dropped from $100, Samsung currently has it marked down to $80, with today’s offer saving you 31% and matching the second-best we’ve seen overall. Featuring an AMOLED display, Samsung has packed everything from heart rate monitoring to smartphone notifications into Galaxy Fit alongside up to a full week of battery life per charge. It’s also water-resistant up to 50-meters and can automatically track workouts. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 205 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.



