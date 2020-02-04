Global  

Autonomous flying taxi Cora set for passenger trials in New Zealand

engadget Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Companies have been saying for years that flying taxis are on the agenda. Now it looks like they're finally set to take flight. Wisk -- a joint venture between Boeing and Kitty Hawk -- has signed a memorandum of understanding with the New Zealand gov...
Wisk signs deal to deploy an air taxi trial in New Zealand

Air mobility company Wisk has singed an agreement with the New Zealand government to set up and run an air taxi trial in the region of Canterbury, with the goal...
TechCrunch

Wisk strikes a deal to conduct a flying taxi trial in New Zealand

Wisk strikes a deal to conduct a flying taxi trial in New ZealandWisk.aero Wisk, a joint venture between Boeing and Kitty Hawk, is ready to take flight. The company announced on Tuesday that it has a signed memorandum of...
The Verge


