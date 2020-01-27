Search is down for Windows 10 users

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

If you’ve tried to search for something in Windows 10 this morning you’ll likely have been greeted by an empty search window. Type something in, and you’ll get no results. Microsoft has yet to acknowledge the issue, but the problem seems to be caused by Bing’s new integration. SEE ALSO: Microsoft's new Windows 10 search feature is just a way to force Bing and Edge on to users Reddit users have reported that the issue can be overcome by disabling Bing with this registry hack from How To Geek, but it seems likely this is only a temporary problem and… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

