Search is down for Windows 10 users

betanews Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
If you’ve tried to search for something in Windows 10 this morning you’ll likely have been greeted by an empty search window. Type something in, and you’ll get no results. Microsoft has yet to acknowledge the issue, but the problem seems to be caused by Bing’s new integration. SEE ALSO: Microsoft's new Windows 10 search feature is just a way to force Bing and Edge on to users Reddit users have reported that the issue can be overcome by disabling Bing with this registry hack from How To Geek, but it seems likely this is only a temporary problem and… [Continue Reading]
Recent related news from verified sources

Windows 10's search is broken. Here are some workarounds

Nope, it’s not just you. Windows 10’s search bar is broken for many users, according to reports flooding in across social media. Mine’s broken too. It...
PC World Also reported by •engadget

Microsoft says it will release black desktop bug fix to all Windows 7 users for free

Some Windows 7 users who installed the KB4534310 update found that their desktops turned black. With the operating system having now reached end of life, the...
betanews Also reported by •The Verge

