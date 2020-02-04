Record-breaking NASA astronaut Christina Koch is returning to Earth after nearly a year in space
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Christina Koch during a spacewalk on January 15th | Image: NASA
This evening, three astronauts will head home from the International Space Station, including one record-breaking crew member who just spent nearly a year in space. NASA astronaut Christina Koch is on her way back to Earth after setting the record for the longest continuous spaceflight by a woman and after completing the first all-female spacewalks in history.
Koch is traveling back with astronaut Luca Parmitano from the European Space Agency and Russian astronaut Aleksandr Skvortsov who have been living on the station since July. Tonight, the trio will climb into a Russian Soyuz capsule docked to the station and then make the three-hour journey home.
Since launching to the station in March of last year, Koch has conducted numerous...
MOSCOW (AP) — An international space station crew including NASA astronaut Christina Koch, who has spent more time in space on a single mission than any other... Seattle Times Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph
Tweets about this
Robyn Clements RT @CNN: NASA astronaut Christina Koch made the most of her first trip to the International Space Station by breaking the record for the lo… 26 seconds ago
MsKenman RT @ElmaAksalic: Astronaut Christina Koch has landed back on Earth after a record-breaking 328 days in space.
She completed the longest s… 27 seconds ago
Seradata Meanwhile, what better way to be greeted on your return from space? Two horsemen and a dog welcome crew on the land… https://t.co/Tj0oiCKtzz 3 minutes ago
Sabonews NASA Astronaut, Christina Koch Returns to Earth After a Record-breaking 328 Days In Space https://t.co/HTUNLufqGn https://t.co/m1tzkpYBEL 3 minutes ago
Richie Rich RT @TheQuint: #NASA's Christina Koch, a 41-year-old Michigan-born engineer, beat the previous record for a single spaceflight by a woman –… 5 minutes ago
J Bolt RT @abc13houston: NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record-breaking mission https://t.co/olP4JmgS1w https://t.co/momuvrh… 6 minutes ago
StarchyArchie 🆘 RT @DefenseBaron: Where's her ticker tape parade? SOTU moment? Medal of Freedom? // Astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record-… 7 minutes ago