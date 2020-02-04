Record-breaking NASA astronaut Christina Koch is returning to Earth after nearly a year in space

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Christina Koch during a spacewalk on January 15th | Image: NASA



This evening, three astronauts will head home from the International Space Station, including one record-breaking crew member who just spent nearly a year in space. NASA astronaut Christina Koch is on her way back to Earth after setting the record for the longest continuous spaceflight by a woman and after completing the first all-female spacewalks in history.



Koch is traveling back with astronaut Luca Parmitano from the European Space Agency and Russian astronaut Aleksandr Skvortsov who have been living on the station since July. Tonight, the trio will climb into a Russian Soyuz capsule docked to the station and then make the three-hour journey home.



