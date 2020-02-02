Global  

Lady Gaga's new boyfriend is a tech CEO who went to Harvard with Mark Zuckerberg and now works for Facebook billionaire Sean Parker

Business Insider Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
· Lady Gaga's new boyfriend, Michael Polansky, is a tech CEO who works for Napster cofounder and former Facebook President Sean Parker.
· Polansky attended Harvard at the same time as Mark Zuckerberg, and worked for early Facebook investor Peter Thiel.
· Polansky and Gaga reportedly met through Parker and have been together...
· Polansky attended Harvard at the same time as Mark Zuckerberg, and worked for early Facebook investor Peter Thiel.
· Polansky and Gaga reportedly met through Parker and have been together...
News video: Lady Gaga's mystery man revealed

Lady Gaga's mystery man revealed 00:47

 Lady Gaga's new boyfriend is businessman Michael Polansky and she has been seeing him for some time.

