Lady Gaga's new boyfriend is a tech CEO who went to Harvard with Mark Zuckerberg and now works for Facebook billionaire Sean Parker
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () · Lady Gaga's new boyfriend, Michael Polansky, is a tech CEO who works for Napster cofounder and former Facebook President Sean Parker.
· Polansky attended Harvard at the same time as Mark Zuckerberg, and worked for early Facebook investor Peter Thiel.
· Polansky and Gaga reportedly met through Parker and have been together...
Lady Gaga has been seen snuggling up and kissing a mystery man since New Years Eve and in Miami – and now, his identity has been revealed! The 33-year-old... Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbiz •E! Online •Lainey Gossip