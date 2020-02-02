Lady Gaga's new boyfriend is a tech CEO who went to Harvard with Mark Zuckerberg and now works for Facebook billionaire Sean Parker

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

· Lady Gaga's new boyfriend, Michael Polansky, is a tech CEO who works for Napster cofounder and former Facebook President Sean Parker.

· Polansky attended Harvard at the same time as Mark Zuckerberg, and worked for early Facebook investor Peter Thiel.

· Polansky and Gaga reportedly met through Parker and have been together... · Lady Gaga's new boyfriend, Michael Polansky, is a tech CEO who works for Napster cofounder and former Facebook President Sean Parker.· Polansky attended Harvard at the same time as Mark Zuckerberg, and worked for early Facebook investor Peter Thiel.· Polansky and Gaga reportedly met through Parker and have been together 👓 View full article

